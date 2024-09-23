ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.33

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $106.30, with a volume of 349392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,464,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,124,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

