ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.19

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 42039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.67.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

