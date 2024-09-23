Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 37,082 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $133,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 185,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.3% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 254,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

