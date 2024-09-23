Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 501,634 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 724.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of H World Group worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in H World Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in H World Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in H World Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.89 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.16%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

