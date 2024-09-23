Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,435 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 143,821.4% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CME opened at $213.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.36. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.