Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,415 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of Credicorp worth $30,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credicorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.4 %

BAP opened at $179.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $182.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

