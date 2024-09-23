Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $19.99 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $141.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

