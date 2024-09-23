Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $53.95 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $53,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

