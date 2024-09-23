Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,300 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PDD were worth $42,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 107.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,155 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PDD by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,973 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PDD by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,263,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,163,000 after buying an additional 1,478,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth about $176,332,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie downgraded PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

