Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113,196 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $90,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,414 shares of company stock worth $107,147,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $199.44 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

