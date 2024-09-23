PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.50. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 287,449 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

