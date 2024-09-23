QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.85

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.
QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.
