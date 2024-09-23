Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,330 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QLYS traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,644. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

