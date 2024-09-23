Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.15

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.15 and last traded at C$34.91, with a volume of 25275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

