Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.15

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.15 and last traded at C$34.91, with a volume of 25275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.44.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why eBay Stock Is the Steady Performer You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.