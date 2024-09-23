Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.04. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 320 shares trading hands.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.