RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.31

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.31 and last traded at $297.91, with a volume of 79564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Price Performance
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.