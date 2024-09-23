RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.31

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.31 and last traded at $297.91, with a volume of 79564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.50 and a 200 day moving average of $275.43.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

