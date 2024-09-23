Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

RLE traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 32.80 ($0.44). The stock had a trading volume of 48,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,532. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 27.01 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.80 ($0.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.20.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marcus Daly purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £92,500 ($123,465.03). 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.