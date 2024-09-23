Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $7.93

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.75. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 79,651 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWT

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a current ratio of 50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 971.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 127,435 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 127,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.