Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP William L. Hutton Sells 1,209 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %

RGA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.26. 216,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.54. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.39 and a 52-week high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $92,083,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after buying an additional 442,883 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $67,177,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 255,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 133,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.