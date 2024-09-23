Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.64. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

