Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.78

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 421524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
