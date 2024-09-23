Robert J. George Sells 9,000 Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. George sold 9,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WidePoint Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 86,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,036. WidePoint Co. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.65.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 million. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WidePoint Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WYY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WidePoint in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of WidePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
