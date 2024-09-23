Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKLB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,486,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

