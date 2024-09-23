RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 143,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 55,660 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.38.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $671.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.
About RPAR Risk Parity ETF
The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.
