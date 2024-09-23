Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Major Shareholder Barry Eggers Sells 100,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.