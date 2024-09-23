Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 20,000 Shares

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$26,224.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of CVE RML traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.40. 623,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,276. The firm has a market capitalization of C$859.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.31. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

