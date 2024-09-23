Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 20,000 Shares

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$26,224.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of CVE RML traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.40. 623,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,276. The firm has a market capitalization of C$859.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.31. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

