RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $163,277.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00.

RXST traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $51.56. 328,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. CWM LLC raised its position in RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RxSight by 21.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

