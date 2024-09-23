Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Major Shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim Purchases 750,000 Shares

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,791,001 shares in the company, valued at $175,820,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 41,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $633,450.00.

SOC traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. 2,105,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). On average, analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

