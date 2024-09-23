Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Raised by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306,286 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for approximately 2.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $121,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 561,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 27.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

SNY stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

