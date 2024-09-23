Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.08. Sasol shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 101,232 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

