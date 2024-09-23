Scout24 (ETR:G24) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.75

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €75.75 ($84.17) and last traded at €77.35 ($85.94), with a volume of 120409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €75.50 ($83.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.36.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

