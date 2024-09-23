ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) & Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Head-To-Head Contrast

ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health -38.19% -5.83% -3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health $56.45 million 0.31 -$18.54 million N/A N/A

ScripsAmerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Health.

Risk and Volatility

ScripsAmerica has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.75, meaning that its share price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ScripsAmerica and Cosmos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Cosmos Health beats ScripsAmerica on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScripsAmerica

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

