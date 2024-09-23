SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $96.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,002. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,782.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,447,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,980 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SEA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $201,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

