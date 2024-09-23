SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.81. SecureWorks shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 7,427 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

The firm has a market cap of $697.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.