Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.93

Shares of Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 12860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Sekisui House Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 6.64%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

