Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.50

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

