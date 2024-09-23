Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.24. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 882,972 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

