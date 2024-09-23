Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) versus Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Critical Survey

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Ship Lease and Sixt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sixt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Sixt.

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Sixt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 46.90% 28.92% 16.26% Sixt N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Sixt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $701.94 million 1.24 $304.50 million $8.85 2.79 Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 29.65

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Sixt on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

