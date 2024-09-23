Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.55

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

