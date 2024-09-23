Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1,998.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 46.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $103.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

