SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.22

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 174287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
