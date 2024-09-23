SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 282,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 268,429 shares.The stock last traded at $56.24 and had previously closed at $55.89.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

