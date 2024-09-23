Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Gap Down to $30.17

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.17, but opened at $29.56. Spyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 12,171 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $827,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

