SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Acquires 40 Shares

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Pibworth bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,938 ($25.60) per share, with a total value of £775.20 ($1,024.04).

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,952.50 ($25.79). 1,615,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,606. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,485 ($19.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,019 ($26.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,892.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,781.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.08) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, July 5th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

