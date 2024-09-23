SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.14

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

SSP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

