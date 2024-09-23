SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.14

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
SSP Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.