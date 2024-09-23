Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 807,794 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,803 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 511,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUB stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

