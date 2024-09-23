Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,986 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

