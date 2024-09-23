Stephen Lazarus Sells 8,271 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Lazarus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $4,924.50.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 264,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,551. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneSpaWorld

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.