Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) EVP Sells $2,685,133.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.90. 317,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,512. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after buying an additional 450,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

