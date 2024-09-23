Steven Marcal Hatten Sells 179,733 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$291,167.46.

Ur-Energy stock remained flat at C$1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 124,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

